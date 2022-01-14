Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee looking for volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is asking for the public’s help.

They need volunteers to go down to Blakeslee Stadium to shovel snow off of RW Carlstrom Rink in preparation for Hockey Day Minnesota which is kicking off this upcoming Sunday.

With Mankato Area Hockey Association hitting the ice on Jan. 16 to kick off the week long hockey extravaganza.

They are simply asking for people to show up at the rink and get involved in any way they can.

The committee will be needing volunteers until the snow slows down or comes to a complete stop.

Volunteers are encouraged to park where available.

