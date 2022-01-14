Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee looking for volunteers

The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is asking for the public’s help in getting...
The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is asking for the public’s help in getting volunteers to go down to Blakeslee Stadium to shovel snow off of RW Carlstrom Rink in preparation for Hockey Day Minnesota.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is asking for the public’s help.

They need volunteers to go down to Blakeslee Stadium to shovel snow off of RW Carlstrom Rink in preparation for Hockey Day Minnesota which is kicking off this upcoming Sunday.

With Mankato Area Hockey Association hitting the ice on Jan. 16 to kick off the week long hockey extravaganza.

They are simply asking for people to show up at the rink and get involved in any way they can.

The committee will be needing volunteers until the snow slows down or comes to a complete stop.

Volunteers are encouraged to park where available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A six-year-old identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu was struck and killed on on Highway 169 at...
Six-year-old struck, killed on highway in Mille Lacs County
KEYC Weather
Winter Storm Update - 10:30am Friday 1/14/22
Sleepy Eye's Kadence Hesse is embraced by her mother and head coach, Sarah Hesse, after scoring...
Thursday’s sports scores and highlights