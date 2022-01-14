Your Photos
Iowa All-American C Tyler Linderbaum declares for NFL draft

FILE - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half...
FILE - Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum (65) looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, he'll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum announced Friday he’ll skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

The consensus All-American was the Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year and received the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center. He also was a finalist for the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

Linderbaum started 35 consecutive games at center after arriving from Solon, Iowa, as a defensive lineman. He is projected to be a first-round draft pick and the first center selected.

“To my coaches, thank you for taking a chance on a small town Iowa kid,” Linderbaum tweeted. “Thank you for pushing me to be a great football player, but an even better man.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

