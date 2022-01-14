Mankato dog goes viral on social media

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The eyebrows have it. Stephanie Williams rescued Simon, the pit bull-boxer mix, back in 2012. She started social media pages for the lovable, energetic pup and has found internet fame.

“It is amazing how one little dog with eyebrows and a quirky personality who loves food can have that kind of impact and that kind of reach for literally millions of people,” Williams said.

Recently, Simon has been featured on The Dodo, a brand that features animals and their stories, compelling audiences all over the world. Their Facebook page has more than 28 million likes and their Instagram has more than 10 million followers.

Pittie With Eyebrows Is Obsessed With Dock Diving Rescue pittie with the best eyebrows was out of control — until his mom realized he LOVES taking 20-foot leaps into the water! 💙 Posted by The Dodo on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

“It is such a huge honor to be featured on the Dodo is just such an incredible honor in it of itself because they share so many stories and they are positive stories and to have him included in that it just touches my heart.”

After fostering and adopting Simon almost 10 years ago, Simon has been featured as January’s pup in the Love from Minnesota’s Top Dogs from Minnesota calendar.

Simon is Stephanie Williams’ second rescue. Dogs have become a large part of Williams’ life. Now, her dog family has grown to four. She says she believes her dogs help combat the stereotype of pit bulls being a bully breed.

“They have proven that they are good dogs, and it is nice to be able to prove that theory wrong when they are good dogs and do good things and brighten people’s day,” she said.

Between the calendar and the spot on the Dodo’s Instagram, thousands of followers are now celebrating Simon and the joy he brings.

“He is just a character, he is just energy and entertainment and always has me smiling and laughing, and he puts a smile on a lot of people’s faces and I have received so many messages from people just thanking me so sharing his story and his antics, he is just a bright spot for so many people,” Williams explained.

