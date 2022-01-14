Mankato East student gains national recognition with artwork

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato high school student is getting national recognition for her artwork.

“It never seems super overwhelming because I like to do all of the different stuff,” Madison Harbarth said.

Harbarth is a 9th grader at Mankato East High School, where she is involved in the school’s choir, band, and robotics team, while also participating in track and field and tennis. She is also a big fan of Taylor Swift.

“She has always been my favorite artist and ever since her country era,” Harbarth said of Swift.

Harbarth is also diagnosed with a rare condition that causes the lower half of her body to grow at a slower pace. Despite her condition, and the uphill battles she faces, you will never see her without a smile and her intoxicating positive attitude.

“Your mindset and stuff and if you are sad about anything or ‘oh, I am in a wheelchair,’ change it. Then you are going to be like ‘today is going to be a great day,’” she explained.

Her positive attitude is one of the main reasons why she was featured in a national calendar.

“With the people that you surround yourself with. So the people that you are with are happy then it is really easy to be happy too,” she added.

The Ace Hardware 2022 calendar will feature Harbarth’s artwork for the month of July.

“The picture that I drew, we go to Florida every year, so it was winter when I drew that. So I was kind of thinking about what would the weather be nice to have. So then I drew like the beach and stuff,” Harbarth explained.

The Gillette Children’s Specialty Health Care patient is just one of few Minnesotans selected to be in the Ace Hardware calendar, which makes Harbarth’s face light up just thinking about it.

“I think it’s super cool because I have never gotten an opportunity like this, and I never thought that it would happen,” she exclaimed.

