Mankato, North Mankato advise residents to have trash cans out early
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The cities of Mankato and North Mankato are making preparations for the big snowstorm that is expected to hit southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday.
They’re telling residents whose garbage and recycling pick-up day is Friday to place their cart on the curb by 6 a.m.
West Central Sanitation is planning ahead for the forecasted snow and will not go back for any missed services.
