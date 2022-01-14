Mankato, North Mankato advise residents to have trash cans out early

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The cities of Mankato and North Mankato are making preparations for the big snowstorm that is expected to hit southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday.

They’re telling residents whose garbage and recycling pick-up day is Friday to place their cart on the curb by 6 a.m.

West Central Sanitation is planning ahead for the forecasted snow and will not go back for any missed services.

GARBAGE & RECYCLING ANNOUNCEMENT Thursday, January 13th, 2022 Residents whose garbage & recycling pick-up day is... Posted by City of North Mankato, Minnesota on Thursday, January 13, 2022

