Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
Madison Harbarth, a 9th grader at Mankato East High School, speaks during an interview...
Mankato East student gains national recognition with artwork
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause

Latest News

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of plowing his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing...
Waukesha parade suspect to stand trial for murder