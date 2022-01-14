Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Six-year-old struck, killed on highway in Mille Lacs County

A six-year-old identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu was struck and killed on on Highway 169 at...
A six-year-old identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu was struck and killed on on Highway 169 at about 11 p.m., Thursday, near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONAMIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Patrol says an individual struck and killed on an east-central Minnesota highway was a 6-year-old girl.

The patrol says the child was in the lanes of traffic when she was struck on Highway 169 about 11 p.m. Thursday near Onamia in Mille Lacs County.

Troopers identified the child as Unique Sincere Beaulieu.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had no information on why the six-year-old girl was on the highway.

A 48-year-old woman was driving the SUV that struck the girl.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KEYC Weather
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
Proof of vaccine to be required for MSP dining
Twin Cities to implement proof of vaccination for dining, local schools pause
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
Construction equipment sits near the site of a gas leak at Kwik Trip on Commerce Drive...
Gas leak reported at Kwik Trip in North Mankato

Latest News

The Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee is asking for the public’s help in getting...
Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee looking for volunteers
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
KEYC Weather
Winter Storm Update - 10:30am Friday 1/14/22
Sleepy Eye's Kadence Hesse is embraced by her mother and head coach, Sarah Hesse, after scoring...
Thursday’s sports scores and highlights