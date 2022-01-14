Sleepy Eye Public Schools implements temporary mask mandate

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye students will now be required to wear masks in the classroom.

Superintendent John Cselovszki said in a post on the school district’s Facebook page that all K-12 students, staff, and visitors will need to wear a face mask when inside the building.

The mandate will go into effect Monday and last through Feb. 1.

This mandate also applies to fans, players, and coaches who attend sporting events.

A message from Superintendent Cselovszki. I have consulted with the Sleepy Eye Public School Board of Education about... Posted by Sleepy Eye Public Schools on Thursday, January 13, 2022

