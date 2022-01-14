Your Photos
Sleepy Eye Public Schools implements temporary mask mandate

FILE — Sleepy Eye students will now be required to wear masks in the classroom.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — Sleepy Eye students will now be required to wear masks in the classroom.

Superintendent John Cselovszki said in a post on the school district’s Facebook page that all K-12 students, staff, and visitors will need to wear a face mask when inside the building.

The mandate will go into effect Monday and last through Feb. 1.

This mandate also applies to fans, players, and coaches who attend sporting events.

