Southern Minnesota, northwest Iowa prepare for Friday’s snowstorm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are bracing for the next winter storm.

Viewers in the western portion of the KEYC viewing area, such as Marshall, are expecting 7-12 inches of snow, while 5-9 inches is supposed to fall in Fairmont and Mankato.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation hasn’t seen much snowfall this year but has dealt with plenty of freezing rain.

Crews are already hard at work making the necessary preparations for Friday’s storm.

The winter storm warning has been expanded further east to now include Blue Earth and Nicollet County. Snow will develop after midnight in western MN and continue to stretch southeast throughout the morning Friday. Join us tonight on KEYC News Now for the latest. pic.twitter.com/YQ8B96Tpiz — KEYC Weather Now (@KEYCWeather) January 13, 2022

”We have 83 plow trucks, and we have 163 plow operators. So there is a lot of people in that and a dozen mechanics working on them, making sure that the trucks are all ready to go and prepare them for the course of the event as situations present themselves or as things break,” explained Scott Morgan, assistant district engineer for maintenance operations at MnDOT District 7.

MnDOT urges drivers to give plows extra space, drive with caution and check www.511MN.org or www.511IA.org to stay up to date on travel conditions. You can also visit KEYC.com/Weather to check for closings, cancellations, and forecasts, or download the KEYC Weather app for real-time alerts.

