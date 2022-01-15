Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches $2.06 million campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way has reached its 2022 campaign goal.

The achievement marks seven consecutive years the organization has met its target.

This year’s goal was $2.06 million. The funding supports 59 programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.

The programs help over 50,000 people each year with basic needs, health and education.

Despite hitting its goal, United Way is still encouraging people to donate.

“There were a lot of needs that we can still cover that weren’t included in that budget, and so any dollars that we can get, any campaigns, any more contributions that we can take in, it will help ensure even more needs are met,” campaign chair Melanie VanRoekel stated.

In addition to supporting its partner programs, United Way will continue its year-round work to bring people together around important issues and connect them to resources.

