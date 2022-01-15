MnDOT combatting icy road conditions after heavy snowfall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation was busy clearing roads covered by Friday’s snowfall.

Plows started making rounds as early as 4 a.m., but crews said it’s a lot of snow to keep up with.

“We’re applying chemical when we can, granted with this much snowfall, it works for a while but then you’ll have to come back, plow again and then reapply,” stated Chase Fester, assistant maintenance manager at MnDOT District 7.

MnDOT expects icy road conditions to stick around for a few days.

Fester added, “The winds are supposed to creep up a little bit too, so that creates its own set of challenges with blowing, drifting snow.”

Plows are still making rounds.

Fester mentioned, “With an average snowfall, it can take up to two hours to do a round. With heavier snowfall like we’re seeing now, and when that wind comes around too, those lengths can actually take a bit longer.”

Crews encourage people to avoid traveling and remove hazards from the streets.

Fester explained, “If you’re coming up on a plow, a lot of times, they’re having to jockey back and forth between lanes. They could potentially do quick movements on short notice, so you want to make sure you’re giving them plenty of room.”

MnDOT gave safety tips for those looking to venture out on the roads.

Fester said, “Slow down, put your headlights on, keep your seatbelt on and don’t use your cruise control.”

Drivers can call 511 or log onto 511MN.org and 511IA.org for the most up-to-date travel information in their area.

