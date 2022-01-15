Pick of the Litter: Betty White

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Betty White.

She’s an adult domestic shorthair cat with a friendly personality that lives up to her beloved namesake.

Monday, Jan. 17, would have been the actress’ 100th birthday.

To celebrate, fans around the world are taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate $5 to their local shelter on Monday.

BENCHS says the #BettyWhiteChallenge comes at an important time.

Join the #BETTYWHITECHALLENGE! On Betty White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, animal lovers are encouraged to donate $5 (or... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Friday, January 14, 2022

“Unprecedented, with more than 1,000 cats coming in in 2021. The greater Mankato area has always supported our BENCHS mission, and we need help to take care of all these cats that are coming in. The #BettyWhiteChallenge, as wondering Betty White, is an opportunity for our supporters to step up and support BENCHS,” explained Susan Kroon, president of the BENCHS board of directors.

Anyone interested in adopting Betty White is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

