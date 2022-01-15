Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
Curtis Lee Brovold, a man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl has been apprehended in...
Man arrested in Mexico for sex with Minnesota teen in 2000
A six-year-old identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu was struck and killed on on Highway 169 at...
Six-year-old struck, killed on highway in Mille Lacs County
Madison Harbarth, a 9th grader at Mankato East High School, speaks during an interview...
Mankato East student gains national recognition with artwork

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
A Greater Mankato Area United Way sits in a conference room Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Mankato,...
Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches $2.06 million campaign goal
Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches $2.06 million campaign goal
Snow plow
MnDOT combatting icy road conditions after heavy snowfall