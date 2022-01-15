Rochester approves indoor mask mandate in emergency ordinance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, January 15 Rochester Mayor Kim Norton signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement begins on at 6 a.m. January 16, 2022 and will be in effect until 11:59 pm on February 7, 2022, unless rescinded sooner.

This requirement is going into effect due to the rapid spread of the Omicron Variant of SARS-CoV2 in Olmsted County. Local case counts are higher than they have ever been during the course of the pandemic and is causing significant stresses for the local healthcare system, both from volume of patients as well as the level of sickness experienced by health care providers themselves.

The City of Rochester strongly encourages all eligible individuals to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Vaccines dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death from coronavirus infections. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and readily available in Olmsted County for individuals aged 5 and up. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and find an appointment on the Olmsted County Public Health website or the State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Connector.

