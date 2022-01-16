Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Carlton County home a ‘total loss’ following fire, family displaced

The home and garage are considered a total loss.
The home and garage are considered a total loss.(KBJR/CBS 3)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON TWP, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) - A Carlton County family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

The fire first broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday on the 20th blk of Ridge Road in Thomson Township.

When the fire department arrived, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

According to a Sunday press release, the garage was only a few feet from the home.

Due to steady winds, the fire quickly spread to the home.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

The home and garage are considered a total loss.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin with a goal of raising $7,500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The displaced family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

Latest News

Children react after scoring a goal in a pick-up hockey game at Blakeslee Stadium Sunday, Jan....
Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium
Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium
Students at Minnesota State University, Mankato commemorated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
FILE — A truck clears snow on Minnesota's ice road in this undated file photo. A 37-mile ice...
Ice road on large northern Minnesota lake opens for 2nd year