Carlton County home a ‘total loss’ following fire, family displaced

THOMSON TWP, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) - A Carlton County family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home.

The fire first broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday on the 20th blk of Ridge Road in Thomson Township.

When the fire department arrived, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

According to a Sunday press release, the garage was only a few feet from the home.

Due to steady winds, the fire quickly spread to the home.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

The home and garage are considered a total loss.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a cousin with a goal of raising $7,500.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The displaced family is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.