MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will be under a snow emergency beginning at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

It will last until 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps.

