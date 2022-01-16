JCC steals the show in Big South Conference tournament

SAINT JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Big South Conference wrestling meet took place inside of St. James High School on Saturday.

The second-ranked team in Class 1A, Jackson County Central, picked up seven individual championships to place first in the tournament with a 263.5.

Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Martin County West/Fairmont wrestling team finished second with a 188.5 while St. Peter, Marshall and New Ulm made up the rest of the top five.

