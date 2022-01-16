Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

JCC steals the show in Big South Conference tournament

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Big South Conference wrestling meet took place inside of St. James High School on Saturday.

The second-ranked team in Class 1A, Jackson County Central, picked up seven individual championships to place first in the tournament with a 263.5.

Class 2A’s ninth-ranked Martin County West/Fairmont wrestling team finished second with a 188.5 while St. Peter, Marshall and New Ulm made up the rest of the top five.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Simon the pit bull goes viral
Mankato dog goes viral on social media
A six-year-old identified as Unique Sincere Beaulieu was struck and killed on on Highway 169 at...
Six-year-old struck, killed on highway in Mille Lacs County
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
FILE — A Duluth high school student has been charged with sexually assaulting a football...
Duluth high school student charged in plunger assault

Latest News

Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
Building a successful esports program is exactly what former Green Bay Packers running back...
Bethany Lutheran College, Ahman Green’s Lakeland form new esports rivalry
Bethany Lutheran College, Ahman Green’s Lakeland form new esports rivalry
UVM men’s hockey head coach had been named to Sweden staff
Woodcroft to skip Olympic trip