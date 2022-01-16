Mankato Brewery celebrates 10th anniversary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery celebrated its tenth anniversary Saturday.

Only a few craft breweries existed in Minnesota when it opened in 2012, but now the state has nearly 200.

Taproom Lead Manager Samantha Ruvene said, “It’s been crazy how fast it’s grown. It’s been impressive.”

As the demand for craft beer grew over the years, the North Mankato business developed a popular variety.

Customers rush to the taproom each time a new kind is announced.

Bartender Patrick Doperalski added, “I’ve gotten to see a lot of familiar faces, and I’ve gotten to see people I see out in the community. It’s just an awesome place to work at and be a part of.”

Locals have embraced the brewery for its success and charitable giving.

It’s currently supporting Hockey Day Minnesota.

Ruvene mentioned, “We have a beer made specially for Hockey Day, and then we’re donating a dollar per pint.”

The business commemorated its ten-year milestone with a special celebration.

Doperalski stated, “The Blue Ringers are out here singing, we’re serving beer and having a good time.”

