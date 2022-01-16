Your Photos
Mankato Makerspace offers Saturday kids classes

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -In an attempt to give young children access to art skills and classes, the Mankato Makerspace is offering art classes every Saturday morning from 10-noon, before the workshop’s normal weekend operating hours.

The classes are a new addition in 2022, and classes range from painting to carving, with a different skill taught each weekend.

Volunteers say that the need for these classes come from a need for making these skills available to all children.

“In this community, especially schools these days, are not offering art in schools like they used to. They simply don’t have the programming for it. And especially learning at home, if that comes up again, because of COVID, then kids really aren’t getting any exposure. So, not only just for kids, for adults as well but it, we want to be able to have that affordable and available in the community,” said Cindy Bourne of the Mankato Makerspace.

The classes are run completely by volunteers, and the Makerspace itself is a non-profit that aims to make art tools and skills more accessible. The classes also give volunteers the opportunity to pass on their skills to the next generation.

“I love to watch as people learn, and I love to learn as well. I think that that exciting part of seeing something and then realizing that you can do it, and like each one was very different today, and I think that’s what I love about it,” said volunteer Abbey Dickhudt.

The class has a maximum of ten seats available per class, and seats for the class need to be reserved online ahead of time.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches $2.06 million campaign goal
