MNsure open enrollment ends Saturday

(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The open enrollment deadline for MNsure is Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

MNsure is a health insurance marketplace where you can shop, compare and choose health insurance coverage.

If you miss this deadline, you may have to wait a whole year to sign up.

After open enrollment ends, only people with major life changes will be able to enroll in a 2022 private plan through MNsure.

