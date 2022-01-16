MNsure open enrollment ends Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The open enrollment deadline for MNsure is Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

MNsure is a health insurance marketplace where you can shop, compare and choose health insurance coverage.

If you miss this deadline, you may have to wait a whole year to sign up.

After open enrollment ends, only people with major life changes will be able to enroll in a 2022 private plan through MNsure.

