No. 9 Bulldogs Get First Season Sweep of Beavers Since 2012-2013

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - In their first-ever Sophie’s Squad, Hockey Hits Back game, the ninth-ranked UMD women’s hockey team swept Bemidji State 3-0 all while raising awareness for mental health.

Naomi Rogge stayed hot, scoring the first goal of the game, her third on the season. Anna Klein and Taylor Stewart added third-period goals.

Goalie, Emma Soderberg earned the 28 save, shutout win, her fourth shutout of the season.

But the highlight of the night didn’t come on the ice, it was off. Saturday, Sophie’s Squad raised over $4,200 during the afternoon.

“I mean it’s so cool she’s been doing so much work with them, I think everybody’s seen it,” said Klein.

“Having Sophie Squad actually here in town and having the game dedicated to her, hearing all the money that we were able to raise for that foundation, and just to bring her memory back into this rink, it was super cool. Very emotional, but definitely a good one.”

