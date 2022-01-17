Your Photos
City of Mankato issues downtown snow emergency

Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires tomorrow, at 8 a.m.(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight.

The Snow emergency expires at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The snow emergency includes:

  • Madison Avenue to Plum Street
  • 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street
  • Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets
  • 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.

