City of Mankato issues downtown snow emergency
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight.
The Snow emergency expires at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The snow emergency includes:
- Madison Avenue to Plum Street
- 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street
- Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets
- 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.
