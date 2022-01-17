Your Photos
Gustavus event looks into racial inequality in American healthcare

FILE — In a virtual event, for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited...
FILE — In a virtual event, for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited Yale Professor Dr. Carolyn Roberts to speak on issues of race and racism in the healthcare industry.(KEYC, File)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is Martin Luther King Jr Day, a day not only to remember the life and legacy of one of the foremost figures in the Civil Right’s Movement - but also to remember his fight against racism in all forms - a fight that continues to this day.

For MLK Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited Yale Professor Dr. Carolyn Roberts to speak on issues of race and racism in the healthcare industry. The virtual event, Historical Roots of Racism in Science and Medicine, will take place via livestream today at 10 a.m.

Dr. Roberts is a historian of medicine and science at Yale. A well-regarded workshop leader and speaker, Roberts has worked with a variety of corporations, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.

Following the lecture, students and faculty/staff will have the opportunity to join virtual facilitated discussions about the topic over lunch.

