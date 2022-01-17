Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was being kept alive by a ventilator, has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to a Texas facility after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning off his machine.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KEYC) - A man who has been suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was being kept alive by a ventilator has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to a Texas facility after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning off his machine.

Fifty-five-year-old Scott Quiner, of Buffalo, was a patient at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. According to the family’s attorney, he was flown to an unnamed facility in Texas over the weekend.

Allina Health, which operates Mercy Hospital, issued a statement saying it is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that will meet their needs.

An Anoka County judge granted a petition from Quiner’s wife, Anne, that prevented Mercy from disconnecting the ventilator.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
The Jackson County Central wrestling team earned first place in the Big South Conference...
JCC steals the show in Big South Conference tournament
Let the games begin!
Puck drops for Mankato’s Hockey Day Minnesota celebration

Latest News

Due to recent heavy snow, a downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m., tonight, and expires...
City of Mankato issues downtown snow emergency
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
In a virtual event, for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited Yale...
Gustavus event looks into racial inequality in American healthcare
A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a...
Man apprehended after allegedly shooting at Willmar police