Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man apprehended after allegedly shooting at Willmar police

A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a...
A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a traffic stop and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a traffic stop and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Police say one round was fired at an officer, who was not hit or injured but immediately called for backup about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect ran into a neighborhood, where police used drones and aircraft to search for him. After a robotic camera confirmed that the alleged shooter was inside a garage, SWAT teams used tear gas and a battering ram attached to a vehicle to take him into custody.

KARE-TV reports that the man was found with self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was released Sunday and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Jackson County Central wrestling team earned first place in the Big South Conference...
JCC steals the show in Big South Conference tournament
FILE - Mankato Brewery
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10th anniversary

Latest News

FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
In a virtual event, for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited Yale...
Gustavus event looks into racial inequality in American healthcare
FILE — In a virtual event, for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Gustavus Adolphus College has invited...
Gustavus event looks into racial inequality in American healthcare
Kaleb Braun-Schulz
Kaleb Braun-Schulz