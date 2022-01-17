Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Criminal charges are expected against a man involved in a fatal altercation in Duluth.

Officers were dispatched to a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday where they found an unconscious man on the floor who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect was later transferred to the Public Safety Building where he damaged an interrogation room.

The man is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.

