Mankato group debuts new Martin Luther King Jr. documentary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A special Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration was held at Mankato West High School Monday afternoon.

It’s where a new documentary on King’s visit to Mankato made its debut.

King came to town on Nov. 12, 1961.

He gave three speeches that day, two at Centenary United Methodist Church and one in the high school auditorium.

Filmmakers from True Facade Pictures and Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Kessel Institute joined community leaders for its release.

A NEW SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILM Hi folks, Monday is MLK Day and at 1:30 CST our new film, MLK 11.12.61 will screen as part... Posted by True Facade Pictures on Friday, January 14, 2022

It was streamed in a live Zoom presentation from the same stage Dr. King stood on 60 years ago, with around 500 people tuning in on Monday.

”It’s great to see the film, but moreover, it’s good to have people engage in the content and to be willing to come together to address issues of equality,” stated Ryan Sturgis, owner of True Facade Pictures.

The documentary features recordings of King’s speech at the high school.

Leaders say his message is just as relevant in 2022.

”When you think about those powerful words that were spoken right here in our own auditorium, and what Dr. King did for the civil rights movement, and for our nation and that a piece of it was right here, and that it really is upon all of us to continue that work,” Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing said.

A new historical marker recounting King’s visit will be placed at Mankato West High School this spring.

