Mankato musician Kaleb Braun-Schulz reflects on successful career

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kaleb Braun-Schulz has become a staple in Mankato’s music scene.

“It’s really fulfilling to me to write songs, record and play live. I love sharing those experiences with people,” Braun-Schulz said.

The 22-year-old was just a middle schooler when he started playing for live audiences.

That was right around the time he met his close friend and bandmate Cooper Fuller.

“I just like holding onto my guitar and being able to play it. That’s all I really want, and if I have that, I’m content,” Fuller stated.

Now, a decade later, the two have an impressive musical repertoire

Their unique sound is a mix of genres including folk, pop and rock. It’s inspired by artists like The Beatles and Bob Dylan.

Braun-Schulz and Fuller are known by many for their regular appearances around Mankato, frequenting open mics at the Coffee Hag, Wine Café and Mankato Brewery.

Fuller mentioned, “Being able to have such a supportive community of the arts, it’s really motivating. People are there to really appreciate the craft.”

Their most recent album, Nightingale, was made in collaboration with eight other musicians.

It was released just seven months ago, but they’re already making headway on their next endeavor.

Fuller added, “We have a band now called New Variant, and they do really noisy rock music with a heavy emphasis on melody and groove.”

New Variant hopes to release its first album within the next year.

Braun-Schulz said, “That illusive next song is the thing that keeps me going. Just thinking there’s something that maybe I haven’t written yet that I should or will write.”

Despite being part of a competitive industry, Braun-Schulz and Fuller said they don’t have any end goals in the future.

For them, it’s not about album sales or online streams.

It’s all about connecting with people who share their love for music.

Braun-Schulz stated, “I think my mantra is just gonna take it as far as I can take it, and that’s just kind of what I’ll do.”

“There’s no end goal. We’re loving the process. That’s how it should be,” Fuller said.

Braun-Schulz and Fuller will perform Tuesday at Mankato Brewery.

