Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Republican Stauber announces bid for reelection to Congress

FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Pete Stauber, a Republican congressional candidate...
FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Pete Stauber, a Republican congressional candidate running in a traditionally Democratic district, speaks during a rally at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn. Stauber won the GOP primary Tuesday, Aug. 14, for the northeastern Minnesota congressional seat being vacated by Democrat Rick Nolan (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican congressman and staunch Donald Trump ally who has been representing Minnesota’s Iron Range for the last four years says he’s running for reelection, according to a video released Monday.

Rep. Pete Stauber was first elected in 2018 in the 8th Congressional District, once considered a lock for Democrats. That came after then-President Trump gave Stauber an enthusiastic endorsement at a rally in Duluth.

Stauber was reelected in 2020 with a comfortable victory over Democrat Quinn Nystrom.

“I am launching my reelection campaign for Congress today because I believe our best days are yet to come,” Stauber said in the 2 minute, 42 second video labeled “Enough is Enough.”

Enough is Enough

I wanted you to be among the first to know that today I’m launching my re-election campaign for Congress! I am running for re-election because northern Minnesota needs a voice in Washington who will champion our causes built on the foundation of our values and beliefs. Please join me in the fight for our way of life. Together, let’s take back our country and rebuild our future!! #OurWayofLife

Posted by Pete Stauber on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The 8th Congressional District currently covers parts of northern and central Minnesota. That is expected to change as part of the redistricting this year.

Stauber, of Hermantown, was among the Republicans who signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Stauber is the second to announce for the post. Democrat Theresa Lastovich, of Chisholm, officially kicked off her campaign earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

Latest News

Starting Jan. 15 insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
White House to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available this week
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Iowa governor wants to end taxes on retirement income; bill in the works
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is making a stop in eastern Iowa on Monday.
Sen. Grassley to hold town meeting in Oelwein
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy...
Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation travels to Ukraine