St. Louis County woman hospitalized after allegedly being shot by daughter
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A St. Louis County woman is in the hospital after allegedly being shot by her daughter.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in Morcom Township, just west of Cook, Minnesota.
The victim, a 40 year old woman, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Authorities believe the suspect is the victim’s juvenile daughter.
Officers found the suspect in a car stuck in a ditch near the home where the shooting happened.
She was taken to the Saint Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.
The mother was taken a Duluth hospital and is in stable condition.
The incident is under investigation.
