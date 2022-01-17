St. Louis County woman hospitalized after allegedly being shot by daughter

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A St. Louis County woman is in the hospital after allegedly being shot by her daughter.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in Morcom Township, just west of Cook, Minnesota.

The victim, a 40 year old woman, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the suspect is the victim’s juvenile daughter.

Officers found the suspect in a car stuck in a ditch near the home where the shooting happened.

She was taken to the Saint Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

The mother was taken a Duluth hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

