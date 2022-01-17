Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Louis County woman hospitalized after allegedly being shot by daughter

By Nora McKeown
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A St. Louis County woman is in the hospital after allegedly being shot by her daughter.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in Morcom Township, just west of Cook, Minnesota.

The victim, a 40 year old woman, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities believe the suspect is the victim’s juvenile daughter.

Officers found the suspect in a car stuck in a ditch near the home where the shooting happened.

She was taken to the Saint Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing.

The mother was taken a Duluth hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

Latest News

Children react after scoring a goal in a pick-up hockey game at Blakeslee Stadium Sunday, Jan....
Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium
Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium
Students at Minnesota State University, Mankato commemorated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
FILE — A truck clears snow on Minnesota's ice road in this undated file photo. A 37-mile ice...
Ice road on large northern Minnesota lake opens for 2nd year