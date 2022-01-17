Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse

The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson).(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon warehouse in central Illinois where he worked has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The Madison County action Monday on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, claims that Amazon failed to warn employees of dangerous weather or provide safe shelter before a tornado slammed the Edwardsville facility Dec. 10, killing McEwen and five others.

McEwen’s parents, Randy and Alice McEwen, allege that Amazon administrators knew severe weather was imminent but had no emergency plan nor evacuated employees from the fulfillment center.

It is believed to be the first legal action taken in response to the deaths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Afternoon Weather Update
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
NASA said “citizen scientists” used its data to spot a new planet that's about the size of...
NASA: ‘Citizen scientists’ spot Jupiter-like planet