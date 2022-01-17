White House to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The White House will begin distributing free at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans starting this week.

According to the White House, a half-billion tests will be available for order starting on Wednesday and will be mailed directly to American households.

The initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per address.

The tests will ship within 7-12 days.

The White House will also launch a call line to help those unable to access the website to place orders.

As of Saturday, private health insurance companies are also required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests for free.

Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free at-home tests per covered individual per month.

That means a family of four, all on the same plan, would be able to get 32 of these tests covered by their health plan per month.

