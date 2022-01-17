Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Wolf moon’ to light up sky Monday

The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old...
The "wolf moon" will be visible Monday. The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first full moon of the year, known as the “wolf moon,” will appear Monday night.

The lunar event was named after wolves that were thought to howl more frequently this time of year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The January full moon is also referred to as the “old moon” and the “ice moon.”

The wolf moon will peak at 6:51 p.m. ET.

You’ll want to look towards the northeast, just above the horizon.

NASA says Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible above the southwestern horizon Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Jackson County Central wrestling team earned first place in the Big South Conference...
JCC steals the show in Big South Conference tournament
FILE - Mankato Brewery
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10th anniversary

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
LIVE: Harris speaks on MLK Day; Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Security training paid off in hostage standoff
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
LIVE: Harris remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day