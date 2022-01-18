Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Blue Earth County Library holds hidden hockey puck challenge

Visitors at the Blue Earth County Library that are thinking of checking out a book might just...
Visitors at the Blue Earth County Library that are thinking of checking out a book might just end up with some free MSU event coupons. That is, if they can find the hidden hockey puck!
By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visitors at the Blue Earth County Library that are thinking of checking out a book might just end up with some free MSU event coupons.

All one has to do is find a hidden hockey puck placed somewhere throughout the library. Those who find the puck and tell a staff member, will be entered into a giveaway for the chance to win a pair of MSU event coupons as well as some library merch.

Be warned: staff will be moving it around all week. This giveaway starts today and goes on until Friday.

Winners of the giveaway will be contacted the following Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
Starting Jan. 15 insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
White House to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available this week

Latest News

Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
A wind chill advisory is in place from 3 am to noon Wednesday for wind chill values between 20...
Joshua Eckl's Tuesday Morning Forecast
FILE — Martin Luther King Jr., during a speech in an undated photo. (AP Photo)
Mankato group debuts new Martin Luther King Jr. documentary
Mankato group debuts new Martin Luther King Jr. documentary