Blue Earth County Library holds hidden hockey puck challenge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Visitors at the Blue Earth County Library that are thinking of checking out a book might just end up with some free MSU event coupons.

All one has to do is find a hidden hockey puck placed somewhere throughout the library. Those who find the puck and tell a staff member, will be entered into a giveaway for the chance to win a pair of MSU event coupons as well as some library merch.

Be warned: staff will be moving it around all week. This giveaway starts today and goes on until Friday.

Winners of the giveaway will be contacted the following Monday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.