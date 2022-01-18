Your Photos
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire

By Michael McShane
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities continue their investigation after a fire broke out yesterday morning.

First responders from the North Mankato Fire Department were called to a residential fire on Nottingham Drive at around 10 a.m.

They report moderate fire damage to the roof and minimal water damage inside. There were no reports of injuries.

The NMFD was on scene for around two hours.

