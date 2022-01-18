Your Photos
Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana postponed

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during the second half of a college basketball game against Central Michigan in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa women’s basketball game against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 23 has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The news came after Indiana saw a rise in COVID cases within the team.

Both programs will actively work with the Big Ten Conference to find a rescheduled date to play the game. If the game is not able to be rescheduled, it would count as a “no contest” for both teams.

Ticketholders for Sunday’s game should know that if a replacement opponent is found, the tickets will be good for a replacement game Sunday. If no replacement game is found, the tickets will be good for a possible make-up game with Indiana. 

If there is a replacement game Sunday, season ticket holders will automatically be issued new tickets for a possible make-up date with Indiana.

The Hawkeyes head to Minneapolis on Thursday, Jan. 20 to take on the Minnesota Gophers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G Network.

