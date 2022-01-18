Mankato Salvation Army reaches more than 90% of fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is at more than 90% of it’s fundraising goal.

The campaign continues online and via mail-in donations through the end of January. As of now, the Salvation Army is just $30,000 away from meeting its goal of $525,000.

Funds raised support those in need in Blue Earth County and North Mankato with food, shelter and other basic assistance.

Donations to the campaign can still be made online SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato, brought by 700 S Riverfront Dr or by texting “KatoCares” to 24365.

