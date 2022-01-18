Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Salvation Army reaches more than 90% of fundraising goal

FILE — A man rings a bell for the Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mankato, Minn.
FILE — A man rings a bell for the Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is at more than 90% of it’s fundraising goal.

The campaign continues online and via mail-in donations through the end of January. As of now, the Salvation Army is just $30,000 away from meeting its goal of $525,000.

Funds raised support those in need in Blue Earth County and North Mankato with food, shelter and other basic assistance.

Donations to the campaign can still be made online SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato, brought by 700 S Riverfront Dr or by texting “KatoCares” to 24365.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
Starting Jan. 15 insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
White House to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available this week

Latest News

Citing the risks of the pandemic, Judge Paul Magnuson has restricted the number of people who...
Judge restricts access on Floyd officers trial
Authorities continue their investigation after a residential fire broke out yesterday morning...
Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire
FILE - Citing the risks of the pandemic, Judge Paul Magnuson has restricted the number of...
Judge restricts access on Floyd officers trial
Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend as Ryan...
Victim of fatal altercation in Duluth identified by police