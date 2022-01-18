Your Photos
Minnesota State falls to No. 2 in latest USCHO Poll

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks team fell to No. 2 in this week’s USCHO rankings after a season-high nine-game winning streak was snapped against Northern Michigan Friday.

Three of the Wildcats’ four goals in the 4-2 loss were scored on breakaways or odd-man rushes. But the Mavericks turned things around in game two, winning 4-1.

MSU senior forward Julian Napravnik fueled the offense, scoring a goal in the loss and recording three assists in the win.

Despite the series split, the Mavericks lead the league with 21 wins and a 2.69 scoring margin.

The Mavericks return to the ice on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday for an outdoor matchup against St. Thomas at Blakeslee Stadium. Tune into Thursday’s Maverick Hockey Quick Hits for a preview of that action and more.

