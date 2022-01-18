Your Photos
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back

By Meghan Grey
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato commemorated MLK Day by giving back to the community on Monday.

It’s the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service.

To celebrate, MSU organized several volunteer opportunities Monday afternoon.

Participants made tie blankets and assembled bundles of laundry items for local homeless shelters. They also decorated cards for kids, veterans and hospital patients. Students and the public joined in on the action.

Organizers say giving back is a special way to keep King’s legacy alive.

“Dr. King’s heart and legacy of working for the people, for their rights, for social justice, for everybody regardless of the color of their skin. It was about the community. Definitely, we want to make sure that those who are suppressed are getting their voice heard, their needs met, and that’s really what today is all about,” explained Karen Anderson, assistant director of community engagement at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

It’s not too late to take part in the day of service.

Card-making packets are available for pick-up in the Centennial Student Union.

