Minnesota State’s Kelsey King named WCHA Forward of the Week

By Rob Clark
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks unofficially started the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities with a huge overtime win over No. 4 Minnesota on Saturday.

The upset is the team’s first win at Minnesota in nearly 18 years and snapped a 53-game losing streak against the Gophers. The victory also marked the first time the Mavericks defeated the Gophers since Jan. 20, 2007.

“I think they were pretty fired up. They’ve beat all the other top teams, we’ve beaten teams that have been number one in the past, but that was the one that couldn’t get over the hump. Hopefully, there’s more to come,” assistant coach Shari Dickerman said.

It’s MSU’s second win over a top-five opponent this season, with the other being a 4-2 victory over Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 2.

“Our league is the best league in the country, we always say that. There’s no weekends off. Our team’s proven to themselves that we’ve always believed that we can compete with anybody, beat anybody as long as we’re working together as a group and playing a selfless game,” Dickerman added.

Kelsey King’s heroics helped MSU over Minnesota with a couple of assists and the game-winning goal in overtime to close out the series. The junior forward also starred in game one by recording a goal and an assist.

For those performances over the weekend, King earned WCHA Forward of the Week honors for the second time this season.

King leads the Mavericks with 12 goals this season.

MSU returns to the ice on Friday at St. Thomas before taking part in the Hockey Day Minnesota festivities on Sunday when they host the Tommies at Blakeslee Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

