New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the people in southern Minnesota and beyond.

An ordinary scratch on the arm sent Chris DT Gordon’s life spiraling.

”And in the morning that attending doctor walks up to me and says something I will never forget,” Gordon recalled. “She says ‘Mr. Gordon, this is beyond us, we can do nothing more for you here, where do you want to go?’”

From the scrape, Gordon noticed that it was not an everyday injury, but it soon transformed into a flesh-eating infection.

“Three days later, I wake up and found a lacrosse ball size bump on my elbow. I watched it grow and grow and grow until that bump basically encased my right arm and shoulder and tripled my arm in size,” Gordon remembers. “Where they quickly admitted me and started taking my vitals, but they found out not only did I have a giant red appendage. I had also gotten septic.”

Through the months of hospital stays, scans, tests and surgeries, Gordon is able to tell his tale about his miraculous recovery.

“Was to extract a 15-inch by four-inch flap of skin from my left thigh and place it on my right hand and forearm. Not only my recovery started, but that’s when I was experiencing what I like to call personal bacteria: those negative thoughts that invade our mind when we are faced with life-changing or life-threatening events,” Gordon explained.

His saving grace was The Attitude of Gratitude (TAG). T is for increased gratitude to be thankful for, A is appreciating the little things in life and G is giving others a reason to be grateful.

He has taken TAG and has become an inspiration to all by telling his story to a variety of people.

Check out my conversation with David Phoenix on Real Talk No Filtre! Please share this with any groups or people who would benefit from my message. Posted by Chris DT Gordon on Sunday, January 16, 2022

“I’ve also spoken at running expos and I’ve even spoken at comic book expos. I just want to share my message with those who hopefully never contract necrotizing fasciitis, but those who are facing some life-changing or life-altering events. High schoolers, college students and those in the military fall into that category because they are dealing with events every day that change their life and change their mindset.”

Even though Gordon has a lot he could be negative about, like having skin grafts all over his body and the trauma that he went through, that does not stop him from being grateful for every single day of his life, especially when he can still do what he loves like running, watching Marvel movies and being a father and husband to his family.

“Even in your darkest moments, there are things for which you can feel grateful. There are people there to help you and just realize that because having that gratitude and that positivity will also develop your resilience to work through those issues,” Gordon said.

For more information about Gordon’s journey, visit his website or follow him on social media.

