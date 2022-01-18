Your Photos
Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild is shown. Roemhild, the Connecticut opera singer who drew gunfire when she smashed an SUV through security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump's Florida home is mentally ill and wasn't taking her medication before leading a trooper on a wild chase, her attorney told a judge Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors and Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer accepted Hannah Roemhild’s plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state.

Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August.

Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness.

Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

