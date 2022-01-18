Your Photos
Perfect Game will add softball to baseball scouting camps

Perfect Game said it will charge $299 to attend a softball combine, which will include speed...
Perfect Game said it will charge $299 to attend a softball combine, which will include speed and agility testing, mentoring, and access to cage data.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Perfect Game,  which sets up youth baseball scouting camps, is expanding into softball.

The company, founded in 1995, hired former Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea as an adviser for on-field programming, and athlete recognition and Olympic gold medal winner Jennie Finch as educational ambassador to Destinee Martinez, its national director of softball operations.

Perfect Game’s softball program will host tournaments, combines, and mentoring sessions for softball players and will establish online storage of performance data and video highlights.

Perfect Game said it will charge $299 to attend a softball combine, which will include speed and agility testing, mentoring, and access to cage data.

