TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - The TSA has set a record for the number of firearms discovered at U.S. airports last year.

The TSA said it seized more than 5,900 guns at security checks in 2021, 1,500 more than the previous record set in 2019.

Most of those firearms, 86%, were loaded, the TSA said.

It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not declare and properly pack their firearms.

They could face anywhere from a $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, even more for a repeat offense.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

