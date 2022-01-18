Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two mothers, best friends shot and killed in front of their children in Ga.

By Sloane O'Cone and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Two 27-year-old mothers were shot and killed in front of their children in Georgia over the weekend, bringing the discussion of gun violence to the forefront of the local community.

Raven Tolbert and Mercedes Gibson had the type of friendship everyone looks for, WRDW reports.

Their friends say that from being great mothers to facing hardships, they did it together or alongside one another.

Now, outside the home, the mailbox is open and full, crime scene tape is on the ground, and their children’s toys are scattered across the lawn showing the impact an impulse can have.

Augusta commission member Dennis Williams says searching for answers is not easy.

“It’s not a whole lot that the system can do to eliminate the problem because the problem lies in the individual’s heart,” said Williams.

He says work is needed on education to help people think and make sound decisions and to provide more funding to tools like the Boys & Girls Club, churches, and work-study programs.

More cooperation and communication with law enforcement is key.

“Those things that we have to work hard as community leaders and as members of the community to keep violence out of our community and area,” he said.

If you really want to make a difference, “Try and be a good role model for our young people,” said Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
FILE — A New Ulm man has transformed his personal struggles into a way to help motivate the...
New Ulm man uses life-changing event to impact others
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth
Starting Jan. 15 insurance companies are required to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests.
White House to make free at-home COVID-19 tests available this week

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
This June 14, 2018 file photo shows an FBI seal on a podium before a news conference at the...
FBI, US agencies look beyond indictments in cybercrime fight
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April