Victim of fatal altercation in Duluth identified by police

Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend as Ryan...
Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend as Ryan Roessler, 42.(WEEK)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Police have identified the man who was killed in an altercation in Duluth last weekend.

Officers were dispatched to a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday where they found 42-year-old Ryan Roessler unconscious on the floor. Roessler was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned the victim had been involved in a physical fight with the suspect, who was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect was later transferred to the Public Safety Building where he damaged an interrogation room.

The 46-year-old man is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.

