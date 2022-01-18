Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The second day of Hockey Day Minnesota began at Blakeslee Stadium on Monday, and there is plenty to do besides hockey.

They have the main rink, but behind the bleachers, it’s like a winter wonderland. They have extra rinks for people to skate on, vendors, fire pits to warm up at, and tents for entertainment.

According to the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee, there has already been a great turnout.

“We are just getting ready for an incredibly large weekend of crowds. We have 17,000 tickets sold so far and the weather is looking great, so it is going to be a big week here in Mankato for our community,” explained Michelle Schooff, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee.

A full schedule of the Hockey Day Minnesota events can be found by visiting the organization’s website.

