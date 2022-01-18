Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The second day of Hockey Day Minnesota began at Blakeslee Stadium on Monday, and there is plenty to do besides hockey.

They have the main rink, but behind the bleachers, it’s like a winter wonderland. They have extra rinks for people to skate on, vendors, fire pits to warm up at, and tents for entertainment.

Hockey weather. #HDM2022 x @unitedhealthcare

Posted by Hockey Day Minnesota on Monday, January 17, 2022

According to the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee, there has already been a great turnout.

“We are just getting ready for an incredibly large weekend of crowds. We have 17,000 tickets sold so far and the weather is looking great, so it is going to be a big week here in Mankato for our community,” explained Michelle Schooff, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee.

A full schedule of the Hockey Day Minnesota events can be found by visiting the organization’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Scott Quiner, 55, of Buffalo, who is suffering from a severe case of COVID-19 and was...
Judge stops Minnesota hospital from disconnecting ventilator
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
Signs along Interstate 494 Thursday, July 9, 2009 in Bloomington, Minn., guide air travelers to...
Border agents seize bushmeat at Minneapolis airport
Martin County West junior Zach Anderson surpassed 1,000 career points in Saturday's win over...
MCW keeps undefeated season alive as Anderson hits scoring milestone
FILE - Authorities have not yet identified the 42-year-old victim. Police learned the victim...
Man held on possible charges in fatal fight in Duluth

Latest News

Weeklong Hockey Day Minnesota event underway at Blakeslee Stadium
Students at Minnesota State University, Mankato commemorated the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
Minnesota State Mankato students commemorate MLK Day by giving back
FILE — Martin Luther King Jr., during a speech in an undated photo. (AP Photo)
Mankato group debuts new Martin Luther King Jr. documentary