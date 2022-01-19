BettyWhiteChallenge raises over $8,500 for BENCHS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is making a difference at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.

Monday would have been the actress’ 100th birthday. Fans around the world honored the late animal-lover by giving $5 to their local shelter.

Join the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Animal lovers are encouraged to donate $5 (or more!) to a local animal shelter in... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Sunday, January 16, 2022

It’s called the #BettyWhiteChallenge, and it comes at an important time for BENCHS.

The shelter took in an unprecedented amount of animals last year.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge has raised more than $8,500 so far, and there’s still time to give.

Visit BENCHS.org for more information on how to give to the humane society.

$5,740 was raised on Facebook alone during the #BettyWhiteChallenge! THANK YOU! Your donations allow us to continue... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

