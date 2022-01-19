#BettyWhiteChallenge raises over $8,500 for BENCHS
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is making a difference at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society.
Monday would have been the actress’ 100th birthday. Fans around the world honored the late animal-lover by giving $5 to their local shelter.
It’s called the #BettyWhiteChallenge, and it comes at an important time for BENCHS.
The shelter took in an unprecedented amount of animals last year.
The #BettyWhiteChallenge has raised more than $8,500 so far, and there’s still time to give.
Visit BENCHS.org for more information on how to give to the humane society.
