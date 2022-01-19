CO2 pipeline meeting brings answers and raises more questions for landowners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the informational meeting today in Garretson, landowners were given the details about a liquid CO2 pipeline that could be coming through their area. Now they need to make the decision: will this be good for their land for their family and their livestock?

A 1,300-mile liquid CO2 pipeline is proposed to start in Brookings County and run through Moody and Minnehaha county as it continues southeast. Elizabeth Burns-Thomspon with navigator CO2says it would all be underground.

“It will maintain that liquid status as it moves through that network of pipeline infrastructure to that wellhead site or network of wellheads there in South Central Illinois,” said Burns-Thomspon.

Navigator CO2 has named the line Heartland Greenway, and they’re hoping to make a deal with landowners.

“This an offer. This is a negotiation,” said Burns-Thomspon to the landowners attending the event. “So we want and need you to help us reach what is that fair and equitable value?”

Some landowners don’t want an easement and worry about eminent domain.

“So taking our land for private use and private benefit,” said Jessica Deering.

Safety is a concern for her family and neighbors, but her horses as well.

“There’s no guarantee it won’t leak or break,” said Deering.

A leak could rob the area of oxygen, causing dizziness, loss of consciousness, and asphyxiation.

“There’s nothing I could do at that point, to save my family or my animals,” said Deering.

Some believe the pipeline could be safe.

“I trust their science on that,” said Rick Ahlers. “It appears as though it’s real similar to the same thing as the water pipeline that they put in from the Lewis and Clark water system.”

Ahlers does have other questions.

“That this heavy heavy equipment that they’re using doesn’t tear up our roads to the point where they have to be repaired and rebuilt,” said Ahlers.

An attentive crowd left with more information, and perhaps more questions.

“Acknowledging that this is your land and we intend to treat it with the utmost respect,” said Jessica Deering.

Some see respect as finding a way to not create CO2.

“Getting renewable energy with wind generators or solar panels,” said Bud Johnston.

Some of those attending were surprised that there was no public question and answer period following the presentation. We asked the spokesperson who said due to time constraints, they weren’t able to answer those questions, and at the virtual presentation online on the 25th, there would be time for questions and answers.

