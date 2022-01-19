Your Photos
Historical Society seeks volunteer board members

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2022.(Blue Earth County Historical Society)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is currently seeking candidates to fill open seats on the Board of Trustees beginning March 2022.

Monthly board meetings are held on the 4th Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

All openings are for a three-year term ending March 2025. Applications are due by Jan. 31 to the History Center.

The board is currently seeking people with skills in financial management, business management, development, and/or fundraising.

Previous non-profit Board experience preferred, but not required.

